Are you living in one of the most affordable places in Washington state? It may be relative to your annual household income, but in terms of the least expensive cities to live in Washington state, think Eastern Washington for affordability.

Wenatchee, Spokane, Yakima, Walla Walla, Cheney, Grandview, and Sunnyside are your best bets.

West of the Cascades, you might consider Olympia and Tacoma. Just try to avoid King, Snohomish and Island Counties, which are considered the most expensive areas to live in the Evergreen State.

SoFi listed the cost of living in Wenatchee at 103% of the U.S. average, placing it in the Top 3 for best places for families to live in Washington, behind Kennewick and Walla Walla.

The top spots for the best affordable places to live ranked Yakima, Kennewick, and Spokane at the top, largely due to cost of living, rent, or home prices.

You may value what are considered the best cities for retirees, young adults, and outdoor recreation.

So we all have different criteria when it comes to the best affordable places to live in Washington State so here are the comparisons for 2025