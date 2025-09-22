New Brush Fire in Douglas County
A new brush fire has been reported approximately .5 mile north of the intersection of Bridgeport Hill Road and Dyer Hill Road. The fire was reported about 1pm and estimated at 200 acres.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said the 2nd alarm brush fire is driven Northwest by light winds. The Sheriff's Office is reporting three scoopers and one helicopter were working the fire.
There have been no evacuations at this time, but the DCSO says Douglas PUD crews have responded to localized power outages in the area. The power agency reported as many as 425 customers were affected.
As of Monday afternoon, Bridgeport Hill Road is closed from North Oil Road to Dyer Hill Road. Rd B NE is closed from Rd 18 NE to Dyer Hill Road.
