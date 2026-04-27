How to Befriend Wenatchee’s Smartest Neighbors
If you’ve ever watched the mist rise from the Columbia River or walked through the quiet North End of the Wenatchee Loop Trail, chances are you were being watched, too. American Crows, often seen in the trees or on backyard fences, are always nearby in the Wenatchee Valley.
Many people see a group of crows and think of scavengers. But if you look closer, you’ll notice they are much more than just background noise. Crows are smart neighbors with strong memories and complex social lives. If you want to connect with nature, crows are a great place to start.
The Neighborhood Routine
Crows are experts at getting around the area. During the day, they patrol your street, but at dusk, they gather in huge groups and fly off to shared roosts for the night. These gatherings can include hundreds or even thousands of birds before they return to their usual spots the next morning.
How to know if you're seeing a raven or a crow flying overhead - READ: "The Difference Between Ravens and Crows."
Building the Bond
The Secret is Consistency
Why 10,000 Crows Invade Poughkeepsie, New York
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