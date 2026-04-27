If you’ve ever watched the mist rise from the Columbia River or walked through the quiet North End of the Wenatchee Loop Trail, chances are you were being watched, too. American Crows, often seen in the trees or on backyard fences, are always nearby in the Wenatchee Valley.

Many people see a group of crows and think of scavengers. But if you look closer, you’ll notice they are much more than just background noise. Crows are smart neighbors with strong memories and complex social lives. If you want to connect with nature, crows are a great place to start.

canva - 1 canva - 1 loading...

The Neighborhood Routine

Crows are experts at getting around the area. During the day, they patrol your street, but at dusk, they gather in huge groups and fly off to shared roosts for the night. These gatherings can include hundreds or even thousands of birds before they return to their usual spots the next morning.

Canva Canva loading...

Building the Bond

Making friends with a crow isn’t just about giving them food. It’s about building a real relationship. Crows can recognize people’s faces. They remember who is a threat and who is a friend, and they even teach their young about it.

To gain their trust, offer them good, natural foods. Our region is known for great produce, and crows appreciate quality food too.

Best choice: Unsalted peanuts are a favorite. They’re easy to carry, and crows love them.

From the orchard: Crows enjoy apple pieces, berries, and other fresh fruits.

The Essentials: Peas, corn, seeds, and small grains are all healthy options for crows. A water source is often more appreciated than food.

Canva Canva loading...

The Secret is Consistency

Here in the Wenatchee Valley, we respect people who keep their word. Crows are similar. If you feed them at the same time each day, they’ll see you as a reliable neighbor.

Don’t give crows processed snacks, crackers, or salty foods. These are just as bad for them as they are for us. If you’re patient and kind, you might notice the crows returning the favor.

Sometimes, they leave “gifts” for people, like beads, shiny pebbles, or bits of glass on a porch as a sign of respect.

Kindness matters here in our valley. Sometimes, it comes back to you as a shiny trinket or a friendly crow watching from the trees.

Why 10,000 Crows Invade Poughkeepsie, New York

QUIZ: Can You Identify These Awesome '80s Movies From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? From a stranded alien trying to phone home to a group of kids on a treasure hunt, see how many of these iconic ’80s blockbusters you can recognize from a single freeze frame. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz