What Happens When You Google “Who is From Wenatchee?”

“Who is from Wenatchee” - A Wikipedia page pops up labeled “People from Wenatchee, Washington” with 32 names.

There is also a separate “Sportspeople from Wenatchee” with 9 names (scroll down to the bottom for that list) - we've added two who were oddly left off.

Wikipedia’s “People from Wenatchee, Washington” (in alphabetical order)

Ocean Andrew is an American politician and businessman serving as a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives. He was born and raised in Wenatchee, earning his A.A. from Wenatchee Valley College and a Bachelor's in energy resource management and development from the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

Mike Armstrong is an American politician. He was a member of the Washington House of Representatives, from 2001 to 2013.

Robert Austin was an American country music singer-songwriter and musician. His "Apartment No. 9", written with Johnny Paycheck, was a hit for Tammy Wynette, in addition to reaching No. 21 on the U.S. country charts with his version. He also co-wrote "Try a Little Kindness" which became a hit for Glen Campbell. He passed away at the age of 68 in 2002.

Clare Barron is a playwright and actor from Wenatchee. She won the 2015 Obie Award for Playwriting for You Got Older. She Told Playwrightshorizons.org: "I was in a Shakespeare troupe for children in my hometown of Wenatchee, Washington, which was run by the playwright Heidi Schreck’s mother, Sherry Schreck."

Stanley Bastian is an American attorney and jurist serving as chief United States district judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. In 1988, he joined the Wenatchee law firm of Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn & Aylward - primarily handled civil employment cases. From 2012 to 2014, he was the managing partner of the law firm.

Ryan Blakney is an American Major League Baseball umpire. He made his MLB debut on April 21, 2015. Ryan has ump’s a Wild Card Series in 2021, A Division series in 2022, and The MLB All-Star Game in 2023.

Gary Coleman has been a general authority of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 1992.

Amanda Coplin is an American novelist. She was born in Wenatchee, In 2013 Coplin won a Whiting Writer's Award and was named to the National Book Foundation's "5 Under 35"

Mackenzie Cowell was a 17-year-old American youth who went missing and was murdered in February 2010. She was last seen at the beauty school she attended in Wenatchee.

Cindy Cummings is an American-Irish choreographer and contemporary dancer. Born in Wenatchee, she is a member of an elite Irish association of artists. She played Rossa on the Irish children's TV show “The Morbegs.”

Robert Curtis was an American former politician in the state of Washington. He served the 12th district from 1971 to 1977. Robert passed at the age of 87 in 2021.

Chris DeGarmo is best known for being the former co-guitarist, backing vocalist, and primary songwriter in the band Queensrÿche. He wrote their 1991 hit "Silent Lucidity" a top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

William Dement was an American sleep researcher and founder of the Sleep Research Center at Stanford University. He was a leading authority on sleep and is sometimes referred to as the American father of sleep medicine. He passed away in 2020 at the age of 91.

Vernard Eller was an American author, Christian pacifist, and minister in the Church of the Brethren. Born in Everett, and raised in Wenatchee. He passed in 2007 at the age of 79.

Dale Foreman is an American politician, attorney, and farmer from Washington. Foreman is a former member of the Washington State House of Representatives. Foreman's company is Foreman Fruit Company (formerly Keystone Ranch), with 2,000 acres of apples, pears, and cherries. Foreman is a former chair of the U.S. Apple Association.

Duane Francies was a military aviator who earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service. Duane witnessed the landing of Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon after the first nonstop trans-Pacific flight, driving his desire to be a pilot - He served in the Second World War. He passed in 2004 at the age of 82.

Susan Hart is an American actress, born in Wenatchee. She starred in the 1960s popular films: The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini, Pajama Party, the Vincent Price vehicles Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine, City Under the Sea, and For Those Who Think Young and Ride the Wild Surf.

Kay Kenyon is an American science fiction and fantasy writer who lives in Wenatchee. She wrote "The Entire and the Rose" and "Dark Talents" book series.

Brad Lamm, born in Wenatchee, is the founder of the residential trauma clinic and residential campus Breathe Life Healing Center. He wrote “How to Help the One You Love: A New Way to Intervene - detailing the theory of "Breakfree Intervention", which trains and utilizes "voices that matter" (the friends and family of an identified loved one) as an ongoing support circle.

Don Lanphere was an American jazz tenor and soprano saxophonist, known for his 1940s and 1950s work, and recordings with Fats Navarro (in 1948), Woody Herman (1949), Claude Thornhill, Sonny Dunham, Billy May, and Charlie Barnet. He passed in 2003 at the age of 75.

William E. Naff (1929–2005) was an American scholar of Japanese language and literature.

Noreen Nash was an American film and television actress, who after working as a model, had a two-decade-long career in Hollywood. In 1945, she appeared in The Southerner, after which she had mostly leading roles in B movies of the late 1940s and 1950s. She passed in 2023 at the age of 99.

Dale Noyd was a captain and pilot in the U.S. Air Force who gained worldwide attention when he became a conscientious objector to protest the Vietnam War. While serving in England, Noyd received a medal for landing a badly damaged F-100 Super Sabre fighter that was armed with a nuclear weapon. He passed in 2007 at the age of 73.

David Ayres Depue Ogden was a United States Army Lieutenant General. He was noteworthy for his command of the 3rd Engineer Special Brigade during World War Two and as a US Army's Inspector General. He spent the majority of his retirement in Wenatchee, before moving to Florida and passing at the age of 72 in 1969.

Sam Reed is an American accountant and politician who served as the 14th Secretary of State of Washington from 2001 to 2013 for Governor Gary Locke and Christine Gregoire. Sam grew up in Wenatchee before graduating high school in Spokane.

Joseph Rose is an American journalist, priest, and theologian. He worked at The Oregonian as a writer, columnist, and multimedia producer from 1999 until 2016. He is also a former freelance writer for Wired.com. He left his career as a writer to pursue the ministry. He currently lives in Connecticut, where he is the assistant rector of St. James's Episcopal Church.

Bud Sagendorf, was an American cartoonist, notable for his work on King Features Syndicate's Thimble Theatre Starring Popeye comic strip. Born in Wenatchee, his father died when he was three. He and his mother then relocated to Southern California. Bud passed in 1994 at the age of 79.

Betty Scarpino is an American wood sculptor. She received the Windgate International Turning Exchange Resident Fellowship two times - once in 1999 and another in 2016 - making her the second person in the residency's history to be chosen twice. Her work is currently in the Smithsonian American Art Museum's collection and The Center for Art in Wood Museum's collection.

Heidi Schreck is an American playwright, screenwriter, and actress from Wenatchee. Her play What the Constitution Means to Me, which she also performs in, was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Awards for 2019 Best Play and Best Actress in a Play.

Ludwig O. Solberg was an architect based in Wenatchee. He passed in 1967 at the age of 81. At the time of his death - Ludwig had designed many historic buildings in the Wenatchee area including the Chelan County Courthouse, and Cashmere City Hall among many others.

Paul J. Steinbroner is the publisher of Uppers, Downers, and All Arounders, a textbook on the neurochemistry and neuropharmacology of psychoactive drugs. In 2023, Paul was awarded the Michael Ford Journalism Award from the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers for his contribution to over 50 films and publications related to addiction and treatment.

Elizabeth McCune (born Elizabeth Ford and known professionally as Elizabeth Zharoff) is an American YouTuber, video game sound designer, and opera singer. She dives into the topics of voice and singing on her YouTube channel, "The Charismatic Voice". She works primarily as a voice coach and singer and arranger of video game soundtracks. She also interviews rock vocalists.

Wikipedia’s “Sportspeople from Wenatchee”

Trey Adams is a former offensive tackle. He played high school football for Wenatchee (Class of 2015.) College football for the Washington Huskies (2015-2019.) After not being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Adams signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad for two seasons. He announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Nic Dowd ( isn't on the list but we think he more than deserves to be here.) Nic plays in the NHL for the Washington Capitals. He was selected by the Los Angeles Kings, in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. - after a successful junior hockey season with the Wenatchee Wild. He ended up playing with the LA Kings and Vancouver Canucks as well.

Tyler Farrar is an American former road racing cyclist, who rode professionally between 2003 and 2017. He has won two stages in the Tour de France, as well as a stage in the Giro d’Italia, and the Vuelta a España. After retiring from cycle racing, Farrar became a firefighter in Kirkland.

David Holmes was an American football player, coach, and college athletics administrator. He was the head coach football coach at Eastern Washington State College (now Eastern Washington University) from 1963 to 1967. Holmes then coached at the University of Hawaii (1968–1973). He passed in 1999 at the age of 75.

Steven Kline was an American professional baseball player, a former starting pitcher who appeared with the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, and the Atlanta Braves from 1970 through 1974 and in 1977. He served as a pitching coach with Wenatchee High School before his passing in 2018 at the age of 79.

Cody O'Connell is an American college football player who was a guard for Wenatchee High (Class of 2013) and the Washington State Cougars. He was on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in 2018.

Casey Parsons is a former Major League outfielder. He played parts of four seasons in the majors, between 1981 and 1987, for the Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox, and Cleveland Indians.

Kurt Schulz is a former defensive safety in the NFL. He played eight seasons for the Buffalo Bills, and two for the Detroit Lions. Born in Wenatchee, He played high school football at Eisenhower in Yakima. And college football at Eastern Washington University.

Hailey Van Lith plays women's college basketball for the LSU Tigers. She previously played for the Louisville Cardinals. At Cashmere High School she graduated as the all-time leading scorer in state history. Van Lith has won two gold medals with the United States at the youth international level. In 3x3 basketball, she helped her senior US team win gold at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in France.

Jaspar Weathersby (another hockey player with NHL experience who SHOULD be on this list) Played junior hockey with the Wenatchee Wild - was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, and made his NHL debut in 2021. He is currently playing in the Nashville Predators system.

Sammy White was a Major League catcher, who played with the Boston Red Sox (1951–59), Milwaukee Braves (1961), and the Philadelphia Phillies (1962). He passed in 1991 at the age of 64.

