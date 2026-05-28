Before you head out for a well-deserved weekend away from the Wenatchee Valley, don’t forget one important thing: unplugging your electronics. If you skip this simple step, you’ll let "vampire appliances" keep using electricity and raise your energy bill while you’re gone. Even worse, it could put your home at risk for fires.

Beware the Energy Vampires: What to Unplug Before You Leave

Battery chargers: Chargers for your phone, laptop, and cordless tools use electricity even when they aren’t charging anything.

Space heaters: If left plugged in, these can be a serious fire hazard.

Countertop appliances: Always unplug coffee makers, blenders, and toasters before you leave.

Home entertainment systems: TVs, soundbars, and gaming consoles are known for using power even when turned off.

Hairstyling tools: Curling irons and straighteners are easy to forget when you’re getting ready to leave.

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Once your home is safe, Hit the Road: 3 Perfect Pacific Northwest Weekend Getaways

Here are three great regional drives from Wenatchee that offer beautiful scenery and are just right for a weekend trip.

1. The Cascade Loop (North Cascades Highway): Drive north toward Chelan, then head west on the scenic North Cascades Highway (SR-20) to Winthrop, and return on US-2. The whole loop takes about four hours, making it perfect for a three-day trip. Be sure to see the turquoise waters of Diablo Lake and the western charm of downtown Winthrop. Editor's Tip: Go find Burger Bros in Twisp. You'll thank me later!

Burger Bros in Twisp (via Michelle Olson) Burger Bros in Twisp (via Michelle Olson) loading...

The San Juan Islands: Drive west over Stevens Pass to Anacortes, then take a scenic ferry to Orcas or San Juan Island. Spend your weekend whale watching, sea kayaking, or hiking at Moran State Park, and relax at a cozy coastal inn. Editor's Tip: Here are some 2.: Drive west over Stevens Pass to Anacortes, then take a scenic ferry to Orcas or San Juan Island. Spend your weekend whale watching, sea kayaking, or hiking at Moran State Park, and relax at a cozy coastal inn.: Here are some Hidden Gems in the San Juans

San Juan Islands (Photo by Bryan Hanson on Unsplash) San Juan Islands (Photo by Bryan Hanson on Unsplash) loading...

Palouse & Walla Walla Wine Country: Head south through the rolling hills of the Palouse and into Washington’s historic wine country. Enjoy your weekend exploring boutique shops and tasting wines at some of the state’s 120-plus world-class wineries. Editor's Tip: Go visit The Chihuly Tasting Room at Long Shadows. the best Wine Tasting Room in America 3.: Head south through the rolling hills of the Palouse and into Washington’s historic wine country. Enjoy your weekend exploring boutique shops and tasting wines at some of the state’s 120-plus world-class wineries.: Go visit The Chihuly Tasting Room at Long Shadows. It was voted

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