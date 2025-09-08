Labor Mountain Fire Near Cle Elum Grows to 1,984 Acres

Photo Credit: inciweb.wildfire.gov

The Labor Mountain Fire has grown to 1,984 acres in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 14 miles north of Cle Elum.

Crews are concentrating on the southern perimeter, where they’re building containment lines and working to protect homes and structures in the Teanaway River area and the Teanaway Community.

The fire, which was sparked by lightning earlier this week, remains at 0% containment.

A Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 3 took command on Friday.

Two crews and three engines are currently assigned, with additional personnel expected to join firefighting efforts today.

