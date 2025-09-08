Lower Sugarloaf Fire Now Over 12,000 Acres After Windy Sunday

For the seventh straight day since it was sparked by lightning on Aug. 31, the Lower Sugarloaf Fire raged completely uncontained on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Sunday.

The blaze, which is centered 12 miles east of Leavenworth on the Wenatchee River Ranger District, is now listed at 12,453 acres with 0% containment.

Officials with Pacific Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 3 say windy conditions spread the blaze quickly in extremely dry fuels along its southeastern flank on Sunday, prompting firefighters to engage in increased suppression and structure protection in areas near the Entiat River Valley, including the town of Ardenvoir.

The blaze also marched into Indian Creek on Sunday, and crossed French Corral Road south of its intersection with Tillicum Creek Road.

After a brief period of improved visibility on Saturday, a column of heavy smoke fanned by the brisk winds blew up over the fire zone on Sunday, preventing aircraft from flying both reconnaissance and suppression missions.

A map of the footprint of the Lower Sugarloaf Fire as of Sept. 8.photo credit: U.S. Forest Service

Crews also conducted burnout operations along the fire's southern edges in an effort to get ahead of the blaze and secure a fire line in the vicinity.

Officials say firefighters will be focusing on strengthening extant control features on the landscape and establishing new fire lines within steep terrain on the southwest edge of the blaze, and continuing structure protection efforts in the areas of Ardenvoir and the Entiat River Valley.

Fire managers say despite the welcome arrival of cooler weather and higher humidity within the fire zone, fuels in the area are still extremely dry and very receptive to ignition from the still-rapidly-spreading fire.

Sunday's increase in fire activity on the southern flank of the blaze also led to upgraded evacuation notices for several locations, including the entire town of Ardenvoir, which is now part of a Level 3 "Leave Now!" issuance. (for a complete list of new and continuing evacuation notices, click here and here.)

There are currently 542 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, along with 56 engines; 14 water tenders; 4 dozers; and 2 helicopters.

There have been no reports of any structures being damaged or destroyed by the blaze thus far, and no injuries have been reported.