Kion, the domestic shorthair tabby, is one of many felines waiting for a FURever home at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) shelter.

The WVHS staff selected Kion as the Pet of the Week.

He is a handsome 2-year-old with a big heart to match his large stature. Kion is not overweight—he’s just built large and sturdy, the kind of cat who fills a room with his presence. He is also affectionate and friendly and loves to greet people and check out what you’re doing. Be ready because Kion loves to display his friendly nature by slipping his head under your hand for a pet and some cuddling. He also has a cute little bobbed tail that adds to his unique look.

Kion is ready and waiting for a permanent home where he can share all his love and head bumps.

Stop by and meet Kion at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours: 12:30pm - 5:30pm daily. On Wednesdays by appointment.

KION the Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0048999014

