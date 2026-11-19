The Wenatchee Wild have spent their East Division road trip looking for ways to get pucks to the net and a few power-play bounces. Wednesday night at Temple Gardens Centre, they got both.

The Wild beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-1, spoiling Moose Jaw’s homecoming. The Warriors had just finished a B.C. Division swing with an overtime win at Penticton last Friday. The win moved Wenatchee to 7-13-1-0. Moose Jaw slipped to 8-12-1-0.

Nolan Caffey made his season debut with two goals, and four Wild players finished with multiple points. He scored first, just past the five-minute mark. Ty Coupland found him in the slot; Caffey added a burst of speed entering the zone, and his wrist shot beat Jordan Switzer. At 9:17, Casey Brown tied it with a point-blank rebound.

A Welcome Return and a Power Play That Delivered

Caelan Joudrey came back from a two-game injury absence and scored the eventual winner at 15:36 of the first. Parker McMillan zipped a shot down the slot off a pass from Daniel Vaillant, and Joudrey cleaned up the rebound off Switzer’s pads. That was his sixth goal of the season, which put him alone in first on the Wild scoring list.

The lead stuck. Just 27 seconds into Wenatchee’s first power play, Coupland fired a one-timer from the right point for a 3-1 lead. Caffey finished the scoring with 86 seconds left, firing an empty-net shot from the red line.

Special teams were nearly perfect. The Wild went 1-for-2 on the power play and killed both Moose Jaw chances. Tobias Tvrznik returned to the lineup, made 25 saves, and earned his fifth win of the season.

Wenatchee Wild Wenatchee Wild

Milestones and What’s Next

It was Caffey’s first multi-goal game since December 31. McMillan’s two points marked the second multi-point game of his young career. Kalen Miles had two assists in the first multi-point game of his WHL career.

Coupland now has eight assists and 12 points, the best marks on the team.

The final stop of the six-game East Division trip is Friday in Saskatoon against the Blades. Puck drop at SaskTel Centre is 5 p.m. Wenatchee time, with live radio coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ.

Then the Wild come home. A week from Friday, the Kelowna Rockets visit for a Black Friday game, which kicks off this year’s Les Schwab Community Toy Drive. Tickets are available by phone at 509-888-7825 or through the Wild front office.

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