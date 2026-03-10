Losing a smartphone is a common headache. Maybe you’re running errands on Highway 2, grabbing coffee in Wenatchee, or heading to Lake Chelan—locals know that sinking feeling when you realize your pockets are empty. I'll share where I usually lose my smartphone and where my wife forgot her phone on Highway 2. Most of the time, the phone is lost right at home.

Where are the most common places to lose your smartphone?

Studies from mobile security firms like Lookout (which claim Seattle as the #2 location in America for the most lost cell phones), along with numerous consumer reports, point to the couch as the main culprit. Phones slip between cushions, hide under pillows, or get buried in laundry. It’s the classic case of something being right under your nose, often in the bedroom, bathroom, or wherever you relax. Many of us set our phones down without thinking, only to frantically search for them later.

People lose their phones in plenty of everyday places, too. Grocery stores are a big one—maybe you leave your phone on the checkout counter, in a cart, or even in the produce section. Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are close behind. It’s easy to forget your phone after paying the bill or talking with friends.

Cars are another common spot (this is where I commonly forget my phone, left on seats, in cup holders, or even on the roof before driving away. Yes, I’ve left my phone on the car roof.

Public places add even more to the list. Gyms, offices, and transit stations all see their share of lost phones, often slipping out during workouts or commutes. Around here, small-town stops like gas stations along Highway 2 or family-run markets sometimes turn into surprising places where lost phones are found.

Lost phone in Wilbur, along Highway 2

Here’s my family story: my wife once left her smartphone at Sandy’s Family Foods in Wilbur, a friendly stop on Highway 2 for local farmers and travelers.

She had set it on top of the toilet paper dispenser in the restroom, and we only found it because our son also needed a quick bathroom break. Luckily, he spotted it and recognized Mom’s familiar, flowery phone case.

In North Central Washington and everywhere, we lose track of our phones, use trackers (like the Apple "Find My" app, and check surfaces before we leave. If your phone goes missing, start your search at home. It’s probably closer than you think.

