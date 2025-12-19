With home heating bills expected to increase by nine percent this winter, finding effective ways to reduce costs has become more critical than ever. Implementing simple strategies can significantly reduce your overall expenses. “Good Housekeeping” and their Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab have compiled a list of practical tips to help you lower your heating bill.

Take these five steps to save money throughout the colder months

Use the Sun's energy

How? By opening the curtains on south-facing windows during the daytime. This allows natural light to flood into your space, reducing the need for artificial lighting. At night, remember to close them again to keep your home warm and maintain privacy. Utilizing sunlight effectively can help improve energy efficiency and create a brighter living environment.

Be smart with your home's thermostat settings

Instead of increasing the heat at night, try lowering it to save energy and reduce costs. Using a smart thermostat can make this process easier by automatically adjusting the temperature based on your schedule. Incorporating AI tools can further optimize your home's temperature regulation for comfort and efficiency.

Reverse the direction on your ceiling fans

Surprise! The direction of your fan makes a big difference. Make sure the blades are spinning clockwise and at a low speed to help “bounce” warm air off the ceiling and back into the room.

Seal air leaks around windows and doors

This will drastically improve energy efficiency and maintain a consistent indoor temperature.

Close the fireplace damper

This ensures safety and proper operation. Insulating your water heater is an effective way to improve its efficiency. By doing so, you can help prevent delays in hot water reaching your faucets. This simple step can lead to faster hot water delivery and energy savings.

