"How hot does it have to be before it's safer to be inside? Oller points to the heat index for this one: Temps between 90 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit are considered “extreme caution,” and anything above falls under the “danger” and “extreme danger” categories." - Source

Tips on Staying Cool During a Heatwave

What's the hottest Washington State has gotten?

"Hottest temperature ever recorded: 120°F at Hanford on 29 June 2021." - Source

Tip to Protect Pets from Summer Heat

