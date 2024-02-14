Washington State University (Spokane County Extension) will be hosting the Forest Owners Winter School on Saturday, February 24.

What the event includes

Over 20 topics will be presented during the school day, with participants able to attend up to six 50-minute presentations. Experts in forest management, wildlife, soil, insects, diseases, and more will be available to share their knowledge.

There will also be a resource area with equipment exhibitors, vendors, private and public agency foresters, contractors, and biologists who can offer their knowledge and services.

Forest Owners Winter School topics include:

Attracting Songbirds

Burning Forest Debris and Logging Slash, Rules and Hints

Chainsaw Safety and Maintenance

Common Noxious Weeds and Their Control

Forest Habitat Enhancements

Forest Health (Diseases, Insects)

Forest Soils

Forest Wildlife and Their Habitat

Forestland Safety and Security

Forestry Taxes

Introduction to Silviculture

Is a Portable Sawmill for You?

Landowner Assistance Programs

Managing for Big Game

Regulatory issues & assistance

Fire Preventing and Management

Realities of Selling Timber

How to attend the Forest Owners Winter School

This educational event will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with gates open at 8am and presentations beginning at 9am.

It will be located at the Community Colleges of Spokane, Spokane Campus, at N. 1810 Greene Street, Environmental Sciences Building #8.

Advance registration received by February 20 is $30 per person and $40 per family. Registration after February 20 and the door is $40 per person and $50 per family. Lunches will be available for an additional $10 each, and must be pre-purchased by February 20.

Additional information and registration is available at WSU's Forestry website, or by contacting WSU Extension at 509-667-6540.

