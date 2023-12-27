Kylo truly was a best friend to his humans. Kylo's family had to give him up because of housing issues so he was brought to the Wenatchee Humane Society.

His family adored him. He lived with kids and was the best fishing buddy. Kylo's favorite toy to play with are balls. He is a smart boy that knows his commands to sit, stay, down, come and shake with his paw.

Kylo has lost a loving home and is looking to find another family home to join and be loved again.

Kylo is a big guy, with a lot more love to give.

Kylo

Age: 5 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Breed: German Shepherd / Mix

Animal ID: 54786737

Adoption fee: $150

Here are other adoptable pets

Christopher is wondering why he hasn't been adopted! Christopher is wondering why he hasn't been adopted! loading...

This puppy is so much fun, 2 months old, loves all people and all dogs.

Get our free mobile app

Meet the new arrival kittens! They are about 6 months old, very nice and polite, calm, and cute as can be. If you are looking for an older kitten that would be the love of your life they are ready to adopt and take home. More info at wenatcheehumane.org/cats/

Top Row (Females Left to Right) Espresso, Rachel and Coffee

Bottom Row (Males Left, Right) Julius and Tiger)

attachment-WVHS-Tiger loading...