Meet KYLO: The Wenatchee Valley Pet of the Week and Other Adorable Pets
Kylo truly was a best friend to his humans. Kylo's family had to give him up because of housing issues so he was brought to the Wenatchee Humane Society.
His family adored him. He lived with kids and was the best fishing buddy. Kylo's favorite toy to play with are balls. He is a smart boy that knows his commands to sit, stay, down, come and shake with his paw.
Kylo has lost a loving home and is looking to find another family home to join and be loved again.
Kylo is a big guy, with a lot more love to give.
Kylo
Age: 5 Years 1 Month
Sex: Male
Breed: German Shepherd / Mix
Animal ID: 54786737
Adoption fee: $150
Here are other adoptable pets
This puppy is so much fun, 2 months old, loves all people and all dogs.
More info at wenatcheehumane.org/dogs/
Meet the new arrival kittens! They are about 6 months old, very nice and polite, calm, and cute as can be. If you are looking for an older kitten that would be the love of your life they are ready to adopt and take home.
More info at wenatcheehumane.org/cats/
Top Row (Females Left to Right) Espresso, Rachel and Coffee
Bottom Row (Males Left, Right) Julius and Tiger)
