Wildfire Threat Growing In The Northwest

Thanks to the dry, hot weather, we have several wildfires burning across the west, and here in the Northwest. Currently about a dozen fires are burning in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said the Northwest could see fire activity increase in the back half of July.

"Over the next couple of days, we're seeing the peak threat for wildfires shifting northwards," Rippey noted. "So we're kind of eyeing the area from the northern Great Basin northward through the Snake River Plain and into areas east of the Cascades. It’s kind of the focus for potential new wildfire development.”

Thunder Storms A Concern Across The NW, West

Rippey added with dry thunderstorms possible across the interior Northwest, the potential of lightning sparked wildfires is a growing concern.

“We are continuing to watch areas from, say, the Grand Canyon northward through the Great Basin and into the Northwest for either active fires or potential future fires that could make for a very active second-half of July and into August, in terms of western wildfire activity,” Rippey said.

Dragon Bravo Fire Burns Historic Lodge On Grand Canyon's North Rim Grand Canyon National Park via G loading...

Speaking of the Grand Canyon area, unfortunately, a lightning-sparked 4th of July wildfire has been burning across the Grand Canyon National Park and destroyed the iconic Grand Canyon Lodge on the north rim, as well as several historic buildings, including cabins.

