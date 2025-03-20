WSDA Gearing Up For the 6th Year Of Fighting The Japanese Beetle

This year, as in year’s past, the Washington State Department of Agriculture will deploy thousands of traps to monitor for Japanese beetle adults. While the program traps around nurseries and farms throughout the state, most traps are placed at pathways like airports, railways, or transfer stations. The Department says traps will go out in May and will be removed in late October.

Those living in the lower Yakima Valley, stretching to the Tri-Cities are encouraged to not only watch for the pest, but treat your property so the Japanese Beetle can’t set up shop.

“To have that nice looking luxurious lawn, as well as to protect your neighbors and your community, you really need to go online and sign up for Japanese beetle treatments,” said the WSDA's Cassie Cichorz.

The Japanese Beetle are highly invasive pests of more than 300 plants, many of which are top commodities in Washington, including hops and grapes.

“But also protect the agriculture around us in our whole state is to really encourage yourself and your neighbors to learn about Japanese beetle," Cichorz added. "About the treatments and give a response and get yourself signed up. It's. It's at no cost to you.”

In 2024, WSDA captured over 26,709 adult beetles in Yakima, Benton, and Franklin Counties, up from the 19,655 captured in 2023. This year, the WSDA plans to place over 5,000 traps in the area. And for those that think Japanese Beetles are just a central or eastern Washington concern, in 2024, WSDA captured 32 adult beetles in King County around the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Learn more about the Japanese Beetle and how you an protect your property and your community by visiting the WSDA's Website.

You can also watch a recent virtual meeting hosted by the WSDA, talking about steps to take to protect your property this spring and through the heart of 2025. Click Here to watch that virtual meeting.

