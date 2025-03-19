Wenatchee School District Offers Early Childhood Learning Fair

Parents of young children have an opportunity to learn about affordable child care options through Wenatchee School District.

The District offers an Early Childhood Option Fair from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17 at the district central office at 235 Sunset Ave.

Get our free mobile app

Communications Director Diana Haglund says this is a great opportunity for parents to explore their options.

"They could be as young as infants that need additional care and support," Haglund said. "It's really difficult to find high-quality, affordable care in the childhood education space."

This is the third year the school district offers the event. There will be public and private agencies displaying what they can offer parents. This is also a good opportunity for parents of developmentally challenged children.

Haglund says most agencies at the fair are geared towards low-income families needing additional access to different options.

"They're really geared towards people looking for more affordable options than either in-home or private child care and pre-school," Haglund said.

Wenatchee School District's Transitional Kindergarten Program is completely free, but space is limited. Meanwhile, the Castle Rock Early Learning Center is the district's pre-school program pairing kids with developmental delays with peers.

"It's a great learning enviornment," Haglund said. "It's very low cost for families to send their kids to that location."

Haglund also wants to make sure all parents have access to this information, so she encourages folks who cannot make it to the event to reach out to their early child care coordinator Emily Wilgus at (509) 663-7117 or wilgus.emily@wenatcheeschools.org.

The event is free to attend.