Once the Fourth of July is over, everyone seems to start preparing for the next season. Stores start getting the fall decor out and the Old Farmer's Almanac puts out the latest update for fall.

It's still the middle of summer, but forecasters are starting to look ahead at what the next season may bring. This latest update from the Old Farmer's Almanac was just released on July 11, 2025 and it's a little bit complicated to summarize. Most of the western states are forecast to be warmer than normal for the fall with some areas getting more rain than usual and others getting less. For Washington and Oregon it's a bit easier to break down. Western Washington and Oregon will be warm and wet, while eastern portions of those same states will be warm and dry.

Infographic, The 2025 Old Farmer's Almanac Infographic, The 2025 Old Farmer's Almanac loading...

I've seen some discussions from the Climate Prediction Center about the upcoming fall forecast as well. Their focus is more on the ENSO neutral conditions in the discussion of climate for Fall. This basically means that neither La Niña nor El Niño conditions are expected and the jet stream is more west-to-east oriented. Fox Weather says that in ENSO neutral conditions, "the jet stream tends to have fewer kinks, and more regional patterns control local weather."

What makes the fall outlook weird?

The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting warmer conditions than usual for September and October. Just when everyone starts looking forward to the cooler temperatures and getting out their favorite cozy fall clothes, more heat. They're also predicting a possible extra heat wave near the end of September. Areas closer to the coast can also expect more rain than normal in October. Looks like fall won't feel very fall-like this year.