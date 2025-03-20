5 Counties in Washington State With the Cheapest Property Taxes
Who ripped open that property tax bill and saw a big surprise? I live in Benton County Washington and I've seen my yearly property taxes jump over the last few years.
The average cost of a home in Benton County is about $400,000 and with that price tag comes the property taxes.
My mortgage hasn't gone up since I bought our place in 2016 but the irrigation and property taxes have easily gone up several hundred dollars a year.
Trying to stay ahead of it can be a pain but it also got me thinking - if I moved to another county in Washington State, could I save money on my property taxes?
I did a quick Google search and here is what I discovered.
There are five counties that you can save on your property taxes and even one of those counties surprised me. These figures are sourced from SmartAsset's Washington Property Tax Calculator.
You can check out my list below:
As you can see, a few of these counties' property taxes were surprising.
I was most surprised by San Juan County Washington where the average home cost is over $600,00 but it's property tax bill is cheap compared to other counties including Benton County.
I'm not saying to move but it does make you think right?
