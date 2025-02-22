How Washingtonians Could Get That $5000 Check From DOGE

How Eligible Washingtonians Could Get That $5000 Check From DOGE

There is lots of talk of a $5000 dividend check coming from the Federal Government due to the work by the DOGE headed up by Elon Musk.



Can Washingtonians cash in on one of those checks and how do you collect?

So if you haven't heard, President Trump and Elon Musk are floating the idea of a possible $5000 check back to the taxpayers from all the money they believe they can save from cutting programs and oversight in the Federal Government.

Elon Musk is heading up the newly created department of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

The idea is that half the money saved would used to lower the national deficit which is currently over 35 Trillion. The other half of the money saved would go out as $5000 checks to taxpayers.

The difference between a stimulus check and a dividend check is a stimulus check would add to the deficit while the dividend check comes already budgeted and saved money by slashing agencies and jobs the government decides are no longer viable.

In an article from Yahoo.com, there is one stipulation on the $5000 checks and that's that "paying" taxpayers would get a refund. It seems like those who have no tax liability or pay zero into the system wouldn't receive a check.

The idea is still up in the air but it remains to be seen if Washingtonians will see those 5000 dollar checks - If Washington State residents are to see the checks, it looks like that one stipulation remains and not everyone in the Evergreen State will see the money from the DOGE.

You can read more about the DOGE and the $5000 checks here

