Are There Any Redwood Trees In The State Of Washington?
Redwood trees are naturally one of the most magnificent and largest trees in the world. These trees can reach heights of well over 300 feet and possess a trunk that can grow to a diameter exceeding 24 feet.
Where Can I Go To See Redwood Trees In Washington State?
Most commonly found in California, Oregon, and a few other states, many people wonder why there aren't any redwood trees in Washington State - a state known for its lush, evergreen forests.
There is no debate that the redwood tree is among the most impressive trees in the world.
Over the years, there have been various theories as to why redwood trees do not grow naturally in Washington State, but most of them align with the state's climate and soil type.
Although Washington State shares relatively similar latitudes with California and Oregon, the state's climate and soil structure differ significantly. Redwood trees require specific climatic and soil conditions to grow naturally.
Unfortunately, as a result of the Pacific Northwest's generally cold and wet weather, the redwood tree is far from reaching its full potential in the state of Washington. That's not to stop some scientists from trying, though.
So the Redwood tree isn't native to Washington State hence the reason you don't see them around.
There are only a few places to see a Redwood in Washington State. The website monumentaltrees.com has only seven listings where you can find a Redwood tree in the state of Washington. These are:
- Seabeck (Little Beef Bridge)
- North Bend
- Tacoma (Ainsworth Street)
- Auburn (two)
- Issaquah (Gillman Village Shopping)
- Olympia (Washington State Capitol Campus)
So if you have wondered why you don't see a Redwood tree in Washington State, now you know.
