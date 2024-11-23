Do Washingtonians Smell Funny to Everyone Else?

In my hometown of Clarkston Washington, we have a pulp mill and if you weren't from there, the place stinks to high heaven. I'm sure some folks would say that's the smell of money.



Do Places In Washington State Stink And What Places You'll Want To Avoid In WA

So I saw a recent posting on Quora about Washingtonians smelling. This is what the original comment said:

Why do people from Seattle, WA have such a strange smell? It smells almost like a rotten fish mixed with wood/sweat. Not horrendous, just very odd.

A lot of people commented and backed up the theory that some Washingtonians do smell.

My adoptive parents smoked like a chimney in the house and it sucked as a teenager going to school because you reeked of smoke so that was my smelly childhood. It wasn't fun being the smelly kid in school and luckily I moved out as a teenager to avoid it.

I thought it would be fun to break down the PNW and come up with our smells as if Washingtonians stunk and what they might smell like - see if you agree with me below:

I was thinking about poor Sunnyside and the cow smell. If you live there, your poor nostrils are burned out so you don't smell it but as I learned when I visited my hometown of Clarkston and Lewiston, whew, it STINKS!

When you move away, you realize that your nostrils have been playing a game with you your whole life as you smell your pits

Don't worry, you're not the smelly kid in class.

