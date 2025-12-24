The Most Popular Toy in Washington the Year You Were Born

The Most Popular Toy in Washington the Year You Were Born

rik mikals

Do you recall some of your favorite toys? I recall when Tickle Me Elmo was all the rage, and my son had to have one. It was the only year that I did Black Friday, and it was my last year.

Born in Washington? This was the Top Toy of the Year

For me, as a kid, my foster parents were pretty amazing. I didn't ask for a lot, but they did what they could to make sure I had a great Christmas.

loading...

The toy industry’s first successful line of television-inspired merchandise came from the 1973 hit, “The Six Million Dollar Man.” In particular, it was the 13-inch Steve Austin doll dressed in a red tracksuit. Released in 1975, the original make of the toy had cool features like a telescopic bionic eye and a right arm that could lift two pounds.[Pictured: The Six Million Dollar Man action figure.]
" data-title="The Six Million Dollar Man action figure"/>Mike Mozart // Flickr[/caption]

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The one toy I got into the most trouble with was my Big Wheel. I got busted for riding it on the highway near the Grand Ronde River, but boy, did I love that Big Wheel.

Washington State’s Biggest Toy the Year You Were Born

My wife is nine years younger than me and her #1 toy was the Cabbage Toy doll (which was the #1 toy for 1983).

We all have our favorites. From the Rubik's Cube to Pac-Man and beyond, these toys shaped our childhood.

READ NEXT: Best Places to Cut Down Your Own X-Mas Tree in WA State

Reader's Digest has gone back and made a list of the #1 toys, broken down by year in which you were born.

credit: patti banner tsm
loading...

The Nerf Football was #1 when I was born, and I saw that darn old Elmo on the list of 2000's #1 toys.

So what's your #1 toy? Click on this link and check out the complete list. I think you'll be surprised and be reminded of a pretty cool childhood filled with some amazing toys.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

10 Unique X-Mas Gifts for the Washington State Lover in Your Life

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for someone who loves the state of Washington, look no further! From books and apparel to food and experiences, there are plenty of unique gifts that anyone would love. Here are 10 great ideas that would make any Washington State lover smile this holiday season. 

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ