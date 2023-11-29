Surprise: This Is the #1 Thing Shoplifted in Washington State

The Unexpected Item Most Shoplifted in Washington State

Shoplifting is a serious problem that major retail stores in Washington State face. It affects not only the storeowners but also customers who end up paying higher prices to make up for stolen items. Target is closing down several stores in Seattle due to theft.



Uncover the #1 Thing Shoplifted in Washington State

When it comes to what items are most commonly shoplifted, the answer might surprise you

My wife and I once saw a shoplifter go sprinting from Fred Meyer last Christmas with alarms ringing left and right.

It might surprise you that health and beauty products are one of the most commonly shoplifted items in Washington State.

These include cosmetics, fragrances, skincare products, shampoos, and conditioners.

According to the National Retail Federation, these items top the list of most stolen goods in the United States, and it is no different in Washington State.

They are highly sought-after for their high value, small size, and ease of concealment. These products are often expensive, and shoplifters can sell them on the black market or use them for personal use.

Another product that is frequently shoplifted is alcohol.

And according to securitytags.com, here are a few more items that are most commonly shoplifted during the holiday season:

Consumer electronics are also commonly targeted by shoplifters. Cell phones, tablets, and computers are high-value items and easily saleable, making them attractive to shoplifters.

Food items are also frequently shoplifted in Washington State. Groceries such as meat, seafood, and gourmet items are often stolen. Shoplifters target grocery stores because they know that they can easily blend in with other shoppers.

And last but not least, clothing is another highly sought-after item that is often shoplifted. Designer jeans, shoes, and high-end fashion items are frequently targeted. Shoplifters often look for clothing items that they can resell at a profit.

What is interesting, most items are stolen not for personal use but to sell elsewhere according to the National Retail Federation.

