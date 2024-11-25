Thanksgiving is this week, November 28.

What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well.

According to the career website Zippia, in 2023, these were our favorite dishes at the Thanksgiving table.

Washington's Favorite Thanksgiving Side

Roasted Vegetables. It may not sound like the most exciting dish, but to be fair, there are many ways you can make this dish and we have a lot of local produce to suit our tables.

Oregon's Favorite Thanksgiving Side

Mashed potatoes! I'm a fan. I love them. As a child, I hated them. However, as an adult, I'll never turn away potatoes of any kind.

Idaho's Favorite Thanksgiving Side:

Side salad. Again this is really vague - are we talking green salad, or pasta salad? There are so many options, so I'm guessing Idaho has some real favorites.

After doing more research, I see that our tastes have changed.

These sides have pushed out previous favorites - in 2020, Mashed Potatoes (WA), Biscuits (OR), and Green Bean Casserole (ID) were the favorites. In 2021, these stats shifted to the current list, which has held for a few years now.

Although, I'd like to throw in that my favorite sides are:

Mashed potatoes Stuffing or dressing Corn

All should be covered in gravy. I'll gladly use a biscuit to clean the plate and would love a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert.

Happy Thanksgiving!

