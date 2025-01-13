Wildfires in 2025: How Prepared is WA State?
We've all been horrified at how bad the fires are ravishing California. It's devastating and difficult to watch. I have nightmares about the devastation they are going through there.
We've struggled with wildfires here in the Tri-Cities and throughout Washington. But, how prepared is Washington State for 2025?
Washington Officials are encouraging residents to prepare for Wildfires in 2025. Hilary Franz, Washington's Commissioner of Public Lands, emphasized the importance of preparedness, particularly for residents in western Washington, where wildfire danger remains a threat despite the winter season.
We've all experienced smokey skies and some larger wildfires here in TCs but we seem to have them contained and out pretty quickly. On the West side of the state, it's much more difficult, and also in the mountainous areas near Spokane.
But, we are not immune to devastating fires such as in CA. So what can we do to prepare for a fire emergency (or any natural emergency for that matter)
Here are a few ideas to think about: