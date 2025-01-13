We've all been horrified at how bad the fires are ravishing California. It's devastating and difficult to watch. I have nightmares about the devastation they are going through there.

We've struggled with wildfires here in the Tri-Cities and throughout Washington. But, how prepared is Washington State for 2025?

Washington Officials are encouraging residents to prepare for Wildfires in 2025. Hilary Franz, Washington's Commissioner of Public Lands, emphasized the importance of preparedness, particularly for residents in western Washington, where wildfire danger remains a threat despite the winter season.

We've all experienced smokey skies and some larger wildfires here in TCs but we seem to have them contained and out pretty quickly. On the West side of the state, it's much more difficult, and also in the mountainous areas near Spokane.

But, we are not immune to devastating fires such as in CA. So what can we do to prepare for a fire emergency (or any natural emergency for that matter)

Here are a few ideas to think about:

Create a Go-Bag:

Pack essential items like medications, important documents (copies of IDs, insurance, etc.), a first-aid kit, non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, and a portable charger.

Include items for pets, such as food, water, leashes, and carriers.

Avoid outdoor burning during dry and windy conditions.

Properly extinguish campfires and cigarettes.

Report any suspicious smoke or fire activity immediately.

Monitor Air Quality

Check air quality advisories and take precautions if smoke levels are high.

Stay indoors as much as possible, and run air purifiers.

Develop an Evacuation Plan:

Choose a designated meeting place outside of the affected area.

Practice your evacuation plan with your household.

Harden Your Home:

Create defensible space around your home by removing flammable vegetation (leaves, pine needles, etc.) within 30 feet.

Trim trees and shrubs to create space between them.

Use fire-resistant materials for roofing, siding, and decks.

Install and maintain fire sprinklers.

Stay Informed:

Sign up for emergency alerts from your local government.

Monitor local news and weather reports for fire warnings.

Identify multiple escape routes from your home.

During Fire Season: Important Resources:

Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Provides wildfire information and resources.

Check-in with Emergency Preparedness for your County: Franklin County

Benton County



