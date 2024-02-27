Open Letter To Those Washingtonians Who Back Into Their Parking Spot

Why Do Drivers Back Into Their Parking Spots? A Few Reasons Why

Have you ever noticed that some of your coworkers have a strange habit of backing into their parking spots at work? My wife pointed this out to me last night at dinner.

What's The Deal With Washington State Drivers Backing Into Their Parking Spots?

She said that since moving to the Tri-Cities from Oregon back in 2008, she started noticing all the cars backed into their parking spots and she thinks it's a little odd.

She's made me start looking at my co-workers a little differently so you may have thought it was just a quirky preference, but there could be more to it than meets the eye.

Here are a few reasons (comically) why I think Washingtonians like backing into their parking spots:

First and foremost, let's address the fact that backing into a parking spot requires skill and precision - or so they say.

Perhaps those who back in are just looking for an opportunity to show off their impressive driving abilities.

After all, maneuvering a car in reverse can be quite the challenge, especially with the added pressure of onlookers judging your every move. So why not make a grand entrance by expertly reversing into your spot like a pro?

Furthermore, backing into a parking spot can also be seen as a strategic move.

By positioning their car in such a way, these drivers are always ready for a quick getaway in case of an emergency - like a surprise fire drill or an impromptu office meeting.

Who needs to waste precious seconds navigating out of a tight space when you can simply put the car in drive and zoom off into the sunset (or at least back onto the road)?

On a more serious note (if I must), some argue that backing into parking spots is actually safer than pulling in forward.

By reversing into the spot, drivers have better visibility when exiting since they are facing outward rather than having to blindly back out.

This logic may hold weight, but let's face it - most people who back in probably aren't thinking about safety first and foremost.

They're likely just reveling in their own cleverness.

But what about those who take things one step further and meticulously straighten out their cars once parked?

It's as if they're auditioning for an imaginary parallel parking competition where points are awarded for precision and alignment.

Perhaps this attention to detail is simply an extension of their Type A personalities - always striving for perfection even in mundane tasks like parking at work.

So I have to ask the question, if you are one of those folks, why do you do it? Feel free to let me know in the comments below because I'm curious for sure.

