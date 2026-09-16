Apparently Northwest drivers are getting a little two-faced behind the wheel?

New Study Shows Bad Habits Creeping Back Into Driving

A recent poll released by PEMCO Insurance shows that some driver trends that were waning a few years ago are now creeping back up.

The Poll showed while nearly 3/4 of drivers who were surveyed agreed cellphone use behind the wheel while moving was not a good idea, but nearly half, or 48 percent, admit to doing just that.

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Now, 23 percent admit utilizing hands-free tech, but also17 percent admitted texting while driving.

PEMCO Says This New Study Contrasts with 2018 Data

PEMCO says the 2018 study showed 63 percent of respondents said stricter laws made them more conscious about safety behind the wheel, including not talking ontheir phone. Over the last few years, cellphone, or distracted driving penalties have gone up quite a bit.

A first-time E-DUI (electronic driving under the influence) ticket in WA is $136, the second offense within 5 years jumps to $234.

Nearly a Decade Ago, Many Did Believe Using Cellphones While Driving Was Not That Dangerous

At that time, 51 percent of survey takers felt using a cellphone was not too dangerous, but in a positive development, the latest poll now indicates only 19 percent feel that way. But, the latest poll-as mentioned earlier-shows 48 percent admit using cellphones while driving. Hmmm...!

The poll surveyed 489 respondents in the Seattle metro area, and another 329 in the Portland metro. The survey had a plus-minus ratio 3.4 percent, meaning the results are at least 95 percent accurate.