Citing what they said are operating expenses, WA State Labor and Industries is asking for fee increases for five different services.

L-I Says If Approved, the Fees Go Up for 2027

L-I released information Tuesday, February 10th indicating the following services and programs would see their cost to customers go up 6.51 percent. These include:

Contractor Registration

Electrical

Elevator

FAS (Factory Assembled Structures-or Manufactured Homes)

Plumber Services.

How much would they go up? A standard Contractor License Fee is $141.10 for two years, so it would go up at least $9.17. Where it would hit contractors and tradesmen is in the plumbing and electrical areas. L-I services such as inspections (and there are a lot of them required) would also go up in cost for each service.

If approved they would be adopted as part of the WAC, or WA Administrative Code.

According to L-I contractors, tradesmen and the public can voice opinions and input at an upcoming hearing:

"A public hearing on the proposed rules will take place 9 a.m. on March 12 at L&I headquarters, 7273 Linderson Way S.W., Tumwater, WA."

There will be Zoom meeting capability, to see links for that option, click here. The code for the meeting is: J^7TYS7*

The meeting telephone option number is:

253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 838 1709 2455

Passcode: 96881303