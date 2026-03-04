The Microsoft X-Box is not the all-time best selling gaming platform, however, it's in the top 3. Now, it could be going away fast.

Microsoft Strongly Hinting at Ending the Series Soon

Combined, the top 3 X-Box sellers add up to over 166 million, compared to 20-30 million more for Play Station, or Nintendo Switch etc. However, it remains a monster in the gaming world.

Now, Microsoft Officials and tech experts are saying there are rumblings about the company ending production of the X-Box series for good, in favor of AI-centered gaming experiences.

According to MyNorthwest.com, KTLA TV did an interview with X-Box creator Seamus Blackley who said it is no longer a priority for the company.

Perhaps peeling back the curtain at the Redmond-WA based company Blackley said current CEO Satya Nadella has made "massive bets" and committed a huge amount of resources toward AI-centered development.

He said X-Box, and a number of other non-AI-formatted products that are not core-AI centered are being sunsetted. He says the X-Box days are numbered under the new Microsoft Gaming Department leadership. Regardless of what the company says, he claims that process has begun.

Unlike at The Beach, Sunsetting in The Digital World Means Goodbye

Sunsetting is nothing new in the computer world, you probably remember when Windows 98, Windows XP and other operating systems were phased out. Sunsetting involves slowly moving away from a system. It includes no longer offering tech support or repairs, and even in some cases (especially with cellphones) they stop working because tech advancements render them obsolete.

Blackley offered no timetable, but his comments appeared to indicate X-Box will go away a LOT sooner than most people expected.

He believes executives will view Microsoft's gaming division from what's called an "abstract" frame of mind, much like they do with AI already.

What might spur on Officials to speed up the sunsetting is the significant drop in sales for X-Box, down 29 percent in the first quarter of 2026, following other declines in 2025.

Blackley says based on the company investment, Officials and the CEO now have to 'prove' AI can 'fix' or make the games better, as they have a lot riding on its success.