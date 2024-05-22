Study-Pot Use Growing Fast in 18-25 Age Group in WA State

A new study released by University of Washington researchers shows the number of WA persons 18-25 who smoke pot is growing--again.

Study has been conducted since 2014

Shortly after WA became the first state in the US to legalize recreational pot in 2012, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Control Board commissioned the study.

This year, 1,237 people participated, they were between 18 and 25 years of age. According to the study and The Center Square, they were asked 'how often in the last year, month, or week have you used marijuana?'

Researchers said the pot use rate among the study age group was at 10.14 percent, an increase over last year's data. And the usage rate among those 21-25 was at 14 percent, daily use.

The number of persons in the 18-20 age group who used pot at least once a week was 14 percent.

Get our free mobile app

As to where the underage persons are getting their marijuana, 5.7 percent of those underage (18-20) said they got it from their parents, which is nearly three times the rate ten years ago. 58 percent of the 18-20 respondents said they got it from friends.

There were also alcohol and vaping questions in the data, and nearly 25 percent of the underage persons group said they vape at least once a year.