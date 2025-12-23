Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket program continues to make 'firsts' for private 'space' travel, or scraping the atmosphere.

Unlike previous celebrity launch, this one actually scraped into space

December 20th, the Blue Origin rocket took off from the company's West Texas launch site, and officially surpassed the scientific definition for 'space' by briefly hitting the 100 kilometer or 62-mile ceiling-although it was only for a few minutes, and not an actual orbit.

On board was a German-born aerospace and mechatronics engineer named Michaela "Michi" Benthaus, who sustained a spinal injury in a biking accident in 2018, leaving her confined to a wheelchair. She is seen in the photo preparing to exit the returned spacecraft.

But, that did disability not stop her from going up into space and coming back, making her the first ever person confined to a wheelchair to make such an adventure. According to Geekwire:

"This was the 37th New Shepard mission, and the 16th to carry humans on a brief ride above the 100-kilometer (62-mile) altitude level that marks the internationally accepted boundary of space. Eighty-six people, including Bezos himself, have now flown on New Shepard. Six have gone multiple times."



She was one of six crew members, Blue Origin officials say it's a big step toward making space travel and other related important travel and adventures accessible to those with significant challenges. Below is the Blue Origin YouTube video of the launch and recovery. (video and image courtesy of Blue Origin on YouTube).