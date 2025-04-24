The 10 Most Searched Words This Past Year in Washington
At my job, besides the age-old traditional radio broadcasting, we write articles. Like the one you’re currently reading.
It’s a way to flex some different muscles in the broadcasting world. When I’m live ‘on-air’ I use more of my improve training, and am speaking as fast as the thoughts cross my brain and into my mouth.
But when writing, I can take more time. Make sure the thoughts are complete. If something is wrong, go back and correct it.
Then there are times that I try to be fancy and use big words. On the radio, the more I try, the more I fail. It is usually funny, and I’m a good sport and have no problem poking fun at myself.
But when writing, I try to be more creative. I bust out my thesaurus to seem more articulate in my writing.
I’ve also used a site called WordHippo.com to help with my ‘wordsmithing’ abilities. But then I hear words that gain in popularity over the past year, and think… why?!?
According to Word Unscrambler, Washington has looked up quite a few words over the past year, and certain ones stood out.
In checking out their list, certain ones that were popular like “Hawk Tuah” made sense because of the viral video, I knew what that was all about, but then there was the term “Katz”. What is “Katz” What does it mean?
Keep scrolling and you’ll find out, as well as the other 9 most popular searched slang terms in Washington State this past year.
Top 10 Most Searched Words in Washington This Past Year
In case you’re curious, the national search lined up pretty closely to what Washington was looking for, with the exception of ‘Sen’ a slang term for yourself, and ‘Preen’ which means a child trying to act like a teenager.
What's your favorite word from the list? Tap the App and send us a message using it in a sentence, but please, be classy when using 'Hawk Tuah'.
