You could help shape the future of Wenatchee’s downtown.

Community members are invited to a free gathering where leaders of current and upcoming projects share plans to transform Downtown Wenatchee.

Get our free mobile app

“Downtown is growing in powerful ways,” said Rosa Pulido, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association. “This event is about celebrating that momentum while keeping our community informed, connected, and supported through every phase of development.”

Representatives from the Chelan County PUD, Wenatchee Valley YMCA, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Weidner Apartment Homes, and others will be on hand to provide updates and answer questions about their goals. There will be refreshments available.

The event is supported by the Wenatchee Downtown Association and Mercantile. It takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 15 at the Mercantile, located at 14 N. Wenatchee Ave.