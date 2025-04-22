Wenatchee Man Still Missing Two Years Later

Wenatchee Police Department

Wenatchee Police are still looking for a man who has been missing for two years.  

Wenatchee Police Department says Travis Coleman went missing two years ago and they are looking for any information which may lead to finding Coleman.  

Coleman is 40 years old and described as 5’10 and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.  

Wenatchee PD says all leads are welcome no matter how minor any information may seem. They ask you to call the department if you have any information at 509-888-4256.  

