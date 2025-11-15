What are the 11 Popular Jobs in Washington? We have that list for you, and I can’t think of anything sweeter than the #1 pick. But how do you achieve one of these popular jobs? In these situations, I’m sure it’s a combination of WHAT you know and WHO you know.

I’ve held many jobs in my life, some legally, some under the table. I even joke that some were ‘child labor.’

Growing Up Working in Washington’s Orchards

I joke because it wasn’t child labor, no more than doing your chores and helping out around the house. When I was little, I’d work in the orchard for my grandfather. Picking up brush, pruning trees, changing water, picking apples, and pears. It was hard work, but my grandfather would pay me and my brother (and cousins) for our help, and when I was old enough, I’d get to ride the ATV around the orchard to get to the areas for my task. It was great.

Learning Life Skills Through Hard Work

Growing up, when I wasn’t doing that, on Sundays, I’d help my father with his side job of custodial work at Talcott Music Store (where he had his main job for 30+ years as an electronics repairman) in Yakima. That was hard work as well, but the great part of that job was spending time with my dad, and when we were done cleaning, playing with the musical instruments.

From Fruit Stand to Radio: A Dream Career in Washington

Kick into when I was 16, and working at a fruit stand in Naches, to when I turned 18 and got my career goal of working in Radio. Twenty-six years later (as of the 19th of this month), it’s been my dream, and a dream come true.

Side Hustles and Unpopular (But Awesome) Jobs

Throughout my dream job, I’ve worked other jobs to help get out of debt and make ends meet, working several part-time jobs and side hustles. Medical courier, phlebotomist, comedy club owner, stand-up/improv comedian, mobile wedding DJ, and even a couple of years at Hollywood Video.

I’ve loved all of my jobs, sure, each of them has had its downsides, but they were great for me, and made me who I am today. Sadly, looking at the list below, none of them were very popular for the rest of Washington (which is fine by me).

11 Very Popular Jobs in Washington State

Do you have one of these jobs? What is your idea of a dream job? Tap the App and let us know.

