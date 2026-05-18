A new sasquatch sighting in Washington state was reported earlier this month, when a normally mundane drive and an out-of-place boulder got the driver to pay attention and take notice. We have her story below.

Why Is That Rock There?

Gael K. witnessed some debris and rocks spilling down onto the road while she was driving, and then saw a “large boulder in the ditch.” That was just the start of it.

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She reported to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization that her Friday, May 8th, afternoon incident puzzled her. Seeing the rubble falling down the side, she looked to see what caused it.

“A reddish brown furry figure standing at the edge of the embankment.” – Gail K.

She did mention how the whole ordeal was very brief (sadly, no video footage or photos were captured) but she did make a point to mention in her report that what she saw was “standing upright and definitely not human or a bear.” She also believed that because of the size, she might have seen a younger bigfoot, a juvenile sasquatch.

READ MORE: Best Places To Look For Bigfoot In Washington

The whole situation happened as she was driving through Gifford Pinchot National Forest, a 1.32 million-acre forest, stretching from Mt. Rainer National Park to the Columbia River in southwest Washington.

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What do you think she saw? What have you seen? And if you’re a Bigfoot hunter, are you planning a trip to the Gifford Pinchot National Forest? Tap the App and let us know.



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Sasquatch Sightings: America's Top 15 States for Spotting Bigfoot Gallery Credit: Scott Clow