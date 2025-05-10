The Mozzarella stick meme goes something like:

Person: Would you eat 6 cheese sticks in a row?

Me: Naw.

Person: We deep fried em and there will be tomato sauce.

Me: Oh, well heck yeah!

I love me a good cheese stick, or mozzarella stick, or Timmy's treat, whatever I'm calling it at the day I eat it. I've even been accused of looking like a cheese stick.

To be fair, I spilled ketchup on my yellow shirt while I was wearing my brown jacket, so I looked like a cheese stick had split down the middle when someone dunked me. And to also be fair, I was accusing myself as I was cleaning myself up in the mirror (and I was spot on with my appearance critique).

hands holding a torn cheese stick. canva loading...

For the most part, mozzarella sticks usually taste the same, some are better than others, but besides the shape, one hasn't really stood out more than any other.

READ MORE: Giant Soda Raises So Many Questions At Yakima, Washington Restaurant!

Red Robin's are good and fun with their corkscrew shape, my wife raves over Jack In The Box's Nashville Hot cheese sticks, Red Lobster's dipping sauce is pretty spot on, and man do I miss Sea Galley's sticks.

The Newest Mozzarella Stick To Hit In Central Washington

Then I tried Fried Mozzarella Bloomerrangs, Outback Steakhouse's take on the classic. I was impressed. The shape was fun and fitting with the aesthetic of Outback, the cheese was really soft and a good flavor; even after it had cooled the cheese didn't get hard like many other ones I've enjoyed.

boomerrang shaped cheese sticks on a plate. tsm/Timmy! loading...

The part that was different was the deep fried breading. It was the same as they use for their Bloomin' Onions! It came with standard marinara sauce, but I think these really hit it out of the park (and came back, since this is a boomerang) when I tried dipping them in other things, like the regular bloomin' sauce. Bam! I'm a fan.

Have you tried these yet? If so, what are your thoughts, and where do you go to get your favorite cheese sticks? Tap the App and let us know.

