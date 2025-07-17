Everybody is busy yapping about the new Chik-Fil-A opening in the Tri Cities but the one place I'm still yearning for to come to Central Washington is Dick's Drive In. Dick's is the most iconic burger joint in the entire state of Washington!

Dick's locations are in Seattle, Bellingham, Woodinville, Spokane, Edmonds, Kent, Bellevue, Federal Way, and a brand-new location in Everett, so why don't we have one in Yakima?! Come on!



What Makes Dick's Drive In So Iconic

When newbies first move to WA State, the locals will tell you that you need to get a burger from Dick's along with a bag of fries, too. Fast forward to me living here for nearly 25 years and I still have yet to try one! It's on the bucket list for sure.

POLL: Burger showdown: DICK'S or IN-N-OUT??

Dick's Drive In Restaurant opened in 1954 in the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle (111 NE 45th St). They are known for serving good--but cheap-burgers to customers and paying their employees very well. Customers enjoy the retro "walk-up" order experience that Dick still maintains to this day.

Sir Mix-A-Lot's Ties to Dick's Drive In's Legacy

Iconic rapper and Seattle native, Sir Mix-A-Lot, helped to add to the iconicity (did I just make up a new word?) by featuring the Dick's Drive In on Broadway in his huge hit, "Posse on Broadway" in 1988. The song made the top 100 hits on Billboard's national music charts and climbed up to the #70 spot.

Narrator: The "posse" in the stretch limo got hungry and they ended up running into a huge dance party in the parking lot of Dick's Drive In (115 Broadway E, Seattle).

"...But Taco Bell was closed, the girls was on my tip. They said, 'Go back the other way; we'll stop and eat at Dick's."

Dick's now has a traveling food truck; you can see where it will show up next.

From Dick's Burgers to In-N-Out: The West Coast Burger Craze Washington’s Been Waiting For

Besides more Dick's Drive In locations, another iconic burger joint that people are begging for more of in Washington is In-N-Out Burger. It seems everyone wants to grab a bite of this burger. They just opened up a spot in Ridgefield.

And now, I'm hungry!

Celebrities have hilariously been photographed heading to In-N-Out after long award show ceremonies, and the hype was so big, I had to try their "Animal Style" burger when I went to Vegas a couple of years ago.

