Egg Recall & Salmonella Outbreak in WA & CA

If there wasn't enough reason to be frustrated and upset with the state of eggs nowadays. A major recall was announced by the Center For Disease Control (CDC) involving eggs.

1,700,000 dozen cage-free and organic eggs have been recalled by the California-based company 'August Egg Company'. The eggs in question were sold to not only retailers but also restaurants throughout California, Washington, Arizona, Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, Nevada, and Nebraska.

As of this writing, there have been 79 confirmed cases of sickness including 21 cases that were hospitalized. Luckily, there have been no deaths reported.

Details On The August Egg Company Recall

Retailers who sold the eggs included Walmart, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Raleys, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, & Safeway.

brown eggs in a carton Erol Ahmed via Unsplash loading...

The recalled eggs have a 'plant code number' printed on the packaging/carton, 'P-6562' or 'CA5330', and Julian Dates between 32 to 126.

The sell-by dates of the recalled eggs were from March 4th, 2025, to June 4th, 2025, affecting nearly 30 different brands and/or varieties. View the full product list and pictures here.

carton of eggs, printed date August Egg Company / FDA loading...

side of a carton of eggs. August Egg Company / FDA loading...

What To Do If You Have Recalled Eggs

If you do have any of the recalled eggs, it is advised that you do not eat them, and properly dispose of them. Clean and sanitize any areas that the eggs may have come into contact with.

You can return the eggs to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also reach out to the company directly by called 1-800-710-2554, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm PT.

For more information on this recall, visit CDC.gov or FDA.gov.

Illness Symptoms from Salmonella

If you notice any symptoms linked to salmonella: diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, you should contact your healthcare professional.

Symptoms may occur within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. This information comes from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).