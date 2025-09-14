A First-Timer’s Essential Guide to a Seattle Kraken Game Day

A First-Timer&#8217;s Essential Guide to a Seattle Kraken Game Day

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Before we get into the list of upcoming games for the new season starting in October (preseason begins on Sunday, September 22nd, against the Vancouver Canucks at 5 p.m.), let's go over some great tips for those of us who have never been to a Kraken game yet.

A Hockey Team Named the 'Kraken' Just Sticks (Pun Not Intended, I Swear)

It took what feels like three million polls to decide what we were naming our NHL hockey team, but thankfully in 2021, the name "Seattle Kraken" took the top spot.

They should have named them "The Seattle Freeze," if you ask most of us Washingtonians who love the double entendre, but we're still stoked to yell out, "Yeet the fish!" because yelling out, "Yeet the Freeze!" wouldn't have had the same cool ring to it.

One Reddit hockey fan almost thought our NHL team was getting a completely different name. Crisis averted, I guess? Ha!

Photo Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Seattle Kraken Games Are a Place to See and Be Seen

You never know who you might see sitting next to you (or in club seats) at a Kraken game. Some really famous people have been seen at games cheering on the team, including Marshawn Lynch, Mike McCready, Macklemore, and my personal favorite, MICHAEL BUBLE! Hmm, their names all start with an M. Coincidence? I think not!

How to Get Tickets

You can buy verified resale tickets from Ticketmaster through NHL.com.

Climate Pledge Arena Bag Policy

If you're bringing a bag inside the arena, the bag must be clear with certain size limits, or you will get turned away.

Know Before You Go: Here Are a Couple of Cool Kraken Game Traditions

Yeet the Fish!
If you see the players tossing fish into the crowd, don't get freaked out. Now you'll know why.

Photo Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Buoy the Mascot
You've got to high-five the Kraken fam!

 

The Seattle Kraken's head coach is Lane Lambert.
Alika Jenner/Getty Images
The best places to park for the Kraken games are the ones where you aren't paying upwards of $30+ in garages near the arena. Choose a park & ride option at one of the Sound Transit stations. You can ride the bus for free if you have a ticket to the game. You can also ride the Monorail or the Link.

Can't make the game? If you have a Prime Video subscription, you can watch some of the games.

"Prime Video will stream all non-nationally televised games for Prime members in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska, which will include pre-season, regular season and the first round of the playoffs." - NHL.COM

 

Seattle Kraken Schedule 2025-2026 (Home Games)

  • October 1, 9, 11, 25, and 28
  • November 1, 3, 5, 11, 13, 15, 26
  • December 6, 8, 10, 14, 16, 28, 29
  • January 1, 6, 8, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29
  • February 28
  • March 4, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17
  • April 2, 4, 9, 11, 13

