Over the years, there have been several collectibles that have come and gone, and one that seems to not be slowing down anytime soon is the Funko Pop!

I've often wondered when the collectible little plastic toys with the gigantic heads that sometimes bobble's 'bubble' would burst, kind of like what happened with Beanie Babies.

I was just waiting, all the while seeing people collecting and reselling them nonstop at vendor functions and conventions.

Then one of my friends explained to me why they are not like the Beanie Babies, and how there is a Funko for everything, every interest, and everyone.

He was not kidding, whether it's superheroes, musicians, movie/TV stars, gaming, or mascots, even cereal brands have their own little plastic statues.

But with the political tariffs causing a lot of drama in the financial front of many companies and people's lives, and the cost of everything going up, how is the Funko brand holding out?

Well, the Funko HQ, located in Everett, Washington, released a bit of info to the Funatics via their website, Funko.com.

In short, the cost of doing business is increasing, and sadly, the collectibles will see a slight price increase as well.

"We've done everything we can to hold the line. Because the Funko community is our priority, we're opting to absorb a big part of the increase behind the scenes."

– Funko.com

But, with the slight increase, they promise to improve upon the collectables, including better sculptures and more detailed figures, better packaging, limited edition collectables, and better tracking for the rare finds.

You can read the full FUNKO PRESS release here.

