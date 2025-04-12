My house was broken into 12 years ago. It still makes my stomach turn just thinking about it.

The feeling of your home, your safe space, being violated, having your possessions invaded and stolen.

It could have been worse, much, much worse.

They did not hurt my little dog, Rusty, and they didn’t do too much serious damage to my Yakima home.

And no, Yakima is not the city that this article is about, although according to SafeHome.org, Yakima isn’t far from the top of the crime ranking in Washington, especially in high violent crime.

people breaking into things. Canva loading...

I am very fortunate that myself or my family have not been a victim of that, but when it comes to property crime, that has unfortunately paid us a visit.

Believe it or not, as of August 2024, Tukwila, Washington ranks the highest when it comes to property crime.

Does that mean that more property crime happens there versus somewhere like Tacoma or Seattle? No.

But when you break it down by population, it is comparable.

Is that saying Tukwila is a horrible place? Absolutely not! The beautiful city has a lot going for it.

According to AreaVibes.com, it ranks high for housing (prices and appreciation rate), amenities (especially parks, shops, and coffee places), commute time, and pretty high for their schools and employment.

But, where it could use some work is in the cost of living, and of course, the crime rate.