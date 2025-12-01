Ready for one more road trip for the year? Well we have 14 Roadside Oddities are the perfect fun and quirky destinations to visit for a nice weekend road trip around the Pacific Northwest.

Gather the family, fill up the gas tank, pack the snacks, and hit the road to see some weirdness and create some memories.

One of my most cherished memories were vacations my family would take to visit family down in Arkansas where my mom grew up (no Arkansas jokes please, they’re great people and most of the stereotypes are not true… most). We drove for 3 days straight towards Yellville, AR, with my parents and 17 year-old brother taking turns behind the wheel. All while I got to enjoy the sights and sounds of the trip.

Adding Some Funny In Your Fun Family Road Trip!

And if the thought of building family bonding doesn’t get you in the mood for a good old fashion road trip, then maybe this wacky adventure from “Weird Al” Yankovic will. A tale chronicling his fictional family’s trek to see The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota (made real by YouTuber Todd Kitta)!

Now that you know what a true family outing is supposed to consist of (including pickled wieners), take a look at our gallery of 14 Roadside Oddities in the Pacific Northwest.

14 Roadside Oddities You Must Visit in Washington State and Oregon Take a road trip and check out these roadside oddities that might surprise you Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Which of these places have you visited? Which do you plan on visiting? What places have you visited in Washington and Oregon that should be added to the list? Tap the App and let us know of your adventure.

