With the holidays upon us, who among us hasn’t made that list-heavy dash to the store? Milk, eggs, butter, potatoes, coffee, celery, carrots, rosemary, cilantro, paprika, heavy cream—and that’s before you even get to the turkeys, sausages, hams, rib roasts, or leg of lamb. Need I go on? By the time you’re done, you’re basically hauling enough groceries to feed a small village—or at least your in-laws.

Which brings us to the real seasonal gauntlet: bagging all those groceries and actually getting them home. Many of us now show up armed with our fancy-dancy reusable bags, the ones that feel more like fashion statements than shopping tools. And if you’re not braving self-checkout—where the machine judges your every move—someone else may very well be doing the bagging for you. Pray for your produce.

Once upon a time, this was an art form—one I proudly practiced. Later in life, when I ran the front end of a major (and shall remain nameless) grocery and homegoods chain, I discovered that the art was extinct. Poof. Gone. Vanished like socks in a dryer. I’m still not sure which was more depressing: realizing no one was being trained in this essential life skill… or watching a bright-eyed newbie cram raw chicken and ground beef into the same bag as apples, a loaf of bread, and baby food. Somewhere, Mr. Whipple wept.

Once a noble calling. Now? A crumpled lettuce tragedy waiting to happen. Remember when bagging groceries was an actual skill? When the person at the end of the checkout lane treated your eggs like Fabergé and your bread like it had just been christened?

Now it’s a full-contact sport.

Sourdough? Flattened by a rogue cantaloupe.

Frozen pizza? Perched precariously atop your rotisserie chicken like it’s trying to ride shotgun.

Shampoo? Cuddled up with raw chicken like it’s trying to marinate.

And the bagger? Missing. Possibly on break. Possibly rage-quitting via group chat. Possibly right there, putting your tomatoes under the bleach—on purpose.

Let’s rewind.

There was a time—back when people still read newspapers and knew what to do with them—when grocery bagging was a trade you earned. You didn’t just show up and start slinging soup cans around. You graduated to bagging. From carts. From shelves. From sweeping aisle six at 2 a.m. while contemplating your life choices.

These were professionals. They followed a code. They honored the sacred geometry of the checkout zone.

They respected the weight distribution triangle. They knew that bananas are fragile, tortillas are structural, and double-bagging was an art—not a panic move.

Plastic bags? Snap!—opened like ninja stars.

Paper bags? Packed with the precision of a Jenga grandmaster. Folded? Never. That was for quitters and people who didn’t love themselves.

Now? Now you’re lucky if your frozen peas aren’t spooning your birthday cake while a raw onion officiates.

So what happened?

Self-checkout happened.

Cost-cutting happened.

“Let’s make the customers do literally everything” happened.

And just like that, we were all deputized as amateur baggers. No training. No plan. No idea that hot deli chicken and Haagen-Dazs should not be in the same zip code.

And the result?

Bagging anarchy.

Cans smothering croissants.

Ice cream marinating next to mystery meat.

Frozen peas surfing atop hot deli case lasagna like they’re living their best life.

It didn’t used to be like this. Bagging was part of the show. A synchronized ballet of scan-and-pack.

The cashier did their rhythm. The bagger? Their solo. And you? You left feeling like your groceries had been tucked in for a nap by a Michelin-starred nanny.

Now? You just hope your eggs don’t file a class-action lawsuit on the way home.

So here’s to the OG baggers—the cardboard whisperers of checkout lane nine. The ones who could glance at your cart and diagnose: two bags. Paper. Reinforce the bottom like it’s holding secrets.

We may never return to that golden age.

But we can remember.

And we can aspire.

Even if it’s just bagging our own groceries with a little more pride. A little more order. A little less chaos.

Eggs on top. Heavy stuff on the bottom. And shampoo nowhere near the fruit.

A small act of sanity in the lawless land of lane six.