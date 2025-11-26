The family of Adnan AbouAmmo, the man killed in a shooting along U.S. 97 earlier this month, is informing the public about a roadside memorial.

READ MORE: GoFundMe Launched for Beloved Wenatchee Valley Entreprenuer

Roadside Memorial Installed Along U.S. 97

AbouAmmo's wife, Cindy AbouAmmo, said her family placed a wreath next to mile marker 228 between Orondo and the Beebe Bridge that reads, "In memory of Adnan AbouAmmo. Cherished Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend."

"Adnan was greatly loved in the community," AbouAmmo said. "We felt that putting that up would be helpful for people who want to pay their respects now, and also to give people a visual reminder that's where it happened and to always hold him in our minds and in our hearts."

AbouAmmo welcomed flowers, mementos, or any other items the public wanted to place on the memorial as a gesture of respect for a well-known community member.

Community Support and Donations

The family is still looking for donations to help with funeral costs, legal fees, and the cost of losing their breadwinner. AbouAmmo said the funeral costs alone have exceeded $20,000.

The GoFundMe has raised over $38,000 with a goal of $45,000.

Teen Suspect Arrested in the Shooting

Police arrested 16-year-old Juan Valdovinos-Vazquez in connection with the shooting.

He is to be tried as an adult for second-degree murder. AbouAmmo owned a precious metals business in the Wenatchee Valley, and detectives believe that he may have been scheduling a private transaction with Valdovinos-Vazquez before being killed when the rendezvous occurred.