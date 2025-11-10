Oregon vs. Washington, The Squirrel Uprising Survival Odds
How many squirrels would we in the Pacific Northwest have to fight off if a sudden Squirrel Uprising were to occur? That’s what I’m discussing in this article!
There’s been a lot of talk in the past couple of months about how many people it would take to take down a guerrilla. Of course, no one wants to take that challenge, but it is fun (in a very weird way) to think about and discuss.
Which, by the way, the verdict in a hands-only battle would be roughly 5 to 12 men per gorilla (per the chat summary from the Facebook Group, Death Battle Fury).
Earlier this week, I wrote about an incident that happened in Washington less than a year ago, where 100 raccoons held a lady captive in her home. So are we really that far away from a ‘Squirrelmaggedon’?
Even the popular Adult Swim cartoon Rick and Morty addressed the issue (NSFW video below).
How Many Squirrels Would Each Person Have To Fight In Washington & Oregon
That brings us to the matter at hand: if squirrels were to rise up and start attacking us, how many squirrels would each person have to fight?
This issue was addressed (in a way) by StatsPanda in November of 2020, and it looks like, according to their map that they posted on Instagram, that we in Washington are looking at up to 4 squirrels per person.
In Oregon, it’s worse with an 11 to 1 ratio all the way up to a 20 to 1 ratio!
If you’re afraid of squirrels, the only safe place for you is Hawaii, and NEVER travel to Alaska (466 to 1 ratio)!
Could you take on that many squirrels? Remember, the stats are from 2020, so there might be even more squirrels to contend with. Tap the App and sound off!
