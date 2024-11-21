Apple Blossom Festival Announces 2025 Preliminary Candidates
The Washington State Apple Vlossom Festival office has announced 34 candidates from the Eastmont and Wenatchee School Districts have stepped forward to be one of the ten candidates who will vie for the Royal Court at the 106th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Roylaty Selection Pageant.
The 34 young women will meet with five out of town judges and give their Top 10 Speeches at the Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee on January 7th. The speeches are open to the public and the Top 10 Candidates will be announced later that evening at 6pm
The Royalty Selection Pageant is Feb. 8th at 6:30pm in the Performing Arts Center.
Top 10 Hopefuls From the Eastmont School District —
Alona Simbirskiy
Amiliah Duarte- Medina
Arely Navarrete
Ava Henn
Brooke Palmer
Chanel Nguyen
Cloe Roberts
Evelyn Lopez-Mercado
Jahaira Solorio-Preciado
Jenna Daley
Maddie Vibbert
Makaia Quitoriano
Mazey Cowan
Mia Tostado
Paige Overton
Sydney Eakle
Tessa Schall
Yasmin Perez
Top 10 Hopefuls from the Wenatchee School District —
Addie Sangster
Austyn Allstot
Ava Smeller
Celia Kiesz
Chloe Davidson
Daeja Carlson
Ella Johnson
Emma Cenotto
Karen Rivera
Kylie Fox
Maisie MacKenzie
Maya Garetson
Nene Van Winkle
Petra Ringsrud
Sierra Rodriguez
Vivian Trefry
For more information, visit AppleBlossom.org