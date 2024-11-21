Apple Blossom Festival Announces 2025 Preliminary Candidates

The Washington State Apple Vlossom Festival office has announced 34 candidates from the Eastmont and Wenatchee School Districts have stepped forward to be one of the ten candidates who will vie for the Royal Court at the 106th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Roylaty Selection Pageant.

The 34 young women will meet with five out of town judges and give their Top 10 Speeches at the Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee on January 7th. The speeches are open to the public and the Top 10 Candidates will be announced later that evening at 6pm

The Royalty Selection Pageant is Feb. 8th at 6:30pm in the Performing Arts Center.

Top 10 Hopefuls From the Eastmont School District —

Alona Simbirskiy

Amiliah Duarte- Medina

Arely Navarrete

Ava Henn

Brooke Palmer

Chanel Nguyen

Cloe Roberts

Evelyn Lopez-Mercado

Jahaira Solorio-Preciado

Jenna Daley

Maddie Vibbert

Makaia Quitoriano

Mazey Cowan

Mia Tostado

Paige Overton

Sydney Eakle

Tessa Schall

Yasmin Perez

Top 10 Hopefuls from the Wenatchee School District —

Addie Sangster

Austyn Allstot

Ava Smeller

Celia Kiesz

Chloe Davidson

Daeja Carlson

Ella Johnson

Emma Cenotto

Karen Rivera

Kylie Fox

Maisie MacKenzie

Maya Garetson

Nene Van Winkle

Petra Ringsrud

Sierra Rodriguez

Vivian Trefry

For more information, visit AppleBlossom.org