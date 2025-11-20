Christmas is getting closer and closer by the day, and we're getting closer to crunch time. And you still don't know what to get for that special person in your life, or the picky family member who, no matter what you get, is never happy with the gift.

What To Get That Washington Lover For Christmas?

If you need an idea, something unique, something a little closer to home, and something that SCREAMS Washington, we have some ideas for you that might just make you the talk of the family all throughout the holiday season. You'll find our list of 10 unique Washington items that would make great gifts below.

flip flop sandles made from grass. Zoshua Colah via Unsplash loading...

The most Washington Gift I've Ever Received

It's amazing how, as you age, you look back at the different gifts you've been given throughout life, and the certain ones that stand out in your mind. For me, it would be a teal sweater that my aunt gave me when I was around 5 years old.

On the front of it was a design of a Rainbow Trout, the most common fish in Washington. Outlined and painted with such care. As a little kid (who was traumatized when helping his grandparents clean and gut the fish on a camping trip), the sweater was one of the strangest gifts I had ever been given. I knew how Ralphie felt in the pink bunny suit from A Christmas Story.



Giphy.com

Now that I'm older, wiser, and more caring, I cherish that memory and laugh about it every year, but knowing the time and effort that my aunt put into it really warms my heart and makes me feel grateful, decades later.

READ MORE: 3 Of The Cheapest Ways To Handle Holiday Parties!

You probably don't have time or the ability to make a 'Fish Sweater' for Christmas that screams Washington, but luckily, we have some other great ideas for you below.

10 Unique X-Mas Gifts for the Washington State Lover in Your Life If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for someone who loves the state of Washington, look no further! From books and apparel to food and experiences, there are plenty of unique gifts that anyone would love. Here are 10 great ideas that would make any Washington State lover smile this holiday season.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

What gift just screams WASHINGTON to you? What is the most WASHINGTON thing you have ever received? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app