Surviving All 13 Seasons in Washington State
While most of the world celebrates 4 different seasons (you know, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter), we are pretty fortunate up here in the Pacific Northwest by not having the traditional 4 seasons, but by having plenty more, a baker’s dozen if you will. But do you know all of them?
Dressing According To The Season
Today is a fun, interesting day for me, and the style of clothes that I’m wearing. I came to work wearing my black hoodie, shorts, sandals with socks (go on, judge me, I don’t care, I’m comfy).
In an hour, I’ll be losing the hoodie sweatshirt, and later this afternoon, my t-shirt will change to a tank top. That’s just how I roll.
Tomorrow it might be even colder in the morning, so that means my actual jacket over my hoodie with pants and actual tennis shoes. But depending on the sun, it’ll turn into a jeans and t-shirt day by 1 pm.
Tomorrow night it is supposed to rain, so forget the hoodie, I don’t need that to absorb all the water and keep me damp, I’ll bust out the ‘hide-away’ hood of my jacket and boom, I’m all prepared.
The Actual Seasons of Washington State
If you know, you know. If you’ve lived here in the beautiful Evergreen state for longer than a year, then you know how we can get all 4 seasons in one day, but thanks to this handy list, you can be prepared for all the seasons that Washington has to offer!
The 13 Actual Seasons of Washington State
Did we miss any seasons? If so, Tap the App and let us know and stay warm, cool, dry and safe out there.
