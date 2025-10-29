While most of the world celebrates 4 different seasons (you know, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter), we are pretty fortunate up here in the Pacific Northwest by not having the traditional 4 seasons, but by having plenty more, a baker’s dozen if you will. But do you know all of them?

Dressing According To The Season

Today is a fun, interesting day for me, and the style of clothes that I’m wearing. I came to work wearing my black hoodie, shorts, sandals with socks (go on, judge me, I don’t care, I’m comfy).

man in sweatshirt and shorts standing in a field Raul Escobar via Unsplash loading...

In an hour, I’ll be losing the hoodie sweatshirt, and later this afternoon, my t-shirt will change to a tank top. That’s just how I roll.

Tomorrow it might be even colder in the morning, so that means my actual jacket over my hoodie with pants and actual tennis shoes. But depending on the sun, it’ll turn into a jeans and t-shirt day by 1 pm.

leaves in a puddle of water during the rain. Hannah Domsic via Unsplash loading...

Tomorrow night it is supposed to rain, so forget the hoodie, I don’t need that to absorb all the water and keep me damp, I’ll bust out the ‘hide-away’ hood of my jacket and boom, I’m all prepared.

The Actual Seasons of Washington State

If you know, you know. If you’ve lived here in the beautiful Evergreen state for longer than a year, then you know how we can get all 4 seasons in one day, but thanks to this handy list, you can be prepared for all the seasons that Washington has to offer!

The 13 Actual Seasons of Washington State



Giphy.com

Did we miss any seasons? If so, Tap the App and let us know and stay warm, cool, dry and safe out there.

